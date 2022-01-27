MarineMax and Brunswick earnings power big day for boating sector

MarineMax (HZO +6.2%) soars after smashing estimates with its Q4 earnings report and setting favorable guidance. The company reported comparable sales growth of 9% against a tough comp from last year and set its full-year EPS outlook at $7.60 to $8.00 vs. $7.20 to $7.50 prior view and $7.38 consensus. "With the peak selling season ahead, we expect to build on the strong start to our fiscal year and we remain confident that our growth strategy will continue to enhance long term shareholder value," updates CEO Brett McGill.

Brunswick Corporation (BC +3.7%) also topped estimates with its Q4 report. The company says the propulsion business delivered yet another quarter of strong top-line and earnings growth as increased production efficiency and a more favorable customer mix led to higher sales and margins than anticipated.

Other boat stocks are also up after the strong HZO and BC results. OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) is 1.33% higher and Marine products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) is showing a 1.60% gain. MasterCraft Boat Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT) is on top of both of them with a 2.25% rally.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) and MasterCraft (MCFT) are both near the top of the list of leisure stocks with the highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating.