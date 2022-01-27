Seagate climbs nearly 20% on strong results and data-storage outlook
Jan. 27, 2022 10:46 AM ET By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares rocketed up by almost 20%, Thursday, after the hard-drive drive and storage-technology company reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, and forecast revenue and earnings to grow in its current business period.
- Late Wednesday, Seagate (STX) said that for the its fiscal second quarter ending Dec. 31, it earned $2.41 cents a share, excluding one-time items, on $3.12 billion in revenue, compared to a profit of $1.29 a share, on revenue of $2.62 billion in the same period a year ago. Wall Street analysts had forecast Seagate (STX) to earn $2.36 a share, on sales of $3.12 billion.
- Summit Group analyst Kinngai Chan on Thursday raised his rating on Seagate (STX) to buy from hold on the belief that the market for hard-disk drives, especially those used in cloud-based data centers and enterprise servers will turn positive this year.
- Seagate (STX) also forecast fiscal third-quarter earnings in a range of $1.80 to $2.20 a share, and revenue between $2.75 billion and $3.05 billion.
- Speaking on a conference call to discuss Seagate's (STX) results, Chief Executive Dave Mosley said the company believes hard-disk drives remain a "critical enabling technology" as data management continues to grow and that "We don't expect that to change over the next decade or longer."