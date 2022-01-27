Dalriada-atai collaborate to discover next-gen therapies for mental health disorders
Jan. 27, 2022 10:50 AM ETAtai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Dalriada Drug Discovery is collaborating with atai Life Sciences' (ATAI -1.2%) newly launched platform company Invyxis to discover next-generation therapies for mental health disorders.
- The goal of the partnership is to establish a pipeline of new chemical entities designed to improve upon current compounds in clinical and preclinical development to treat these disorders.
- Initial work will focus on designing novel compounds aimed at the serotonin 5-HT2A receptor, followed by other central nervous system targets.
- Dalriada assumes responsibility for the discovery R&D programs, including the hit identification, hit to lead, and lead optimization stages up to the nomination of the development candidate. Atai will be responsible for the preclinical and clinical development.