Dalriada-atai collaborate to discover next-gen therapies for mental health disorders

  • Dalriada Drug Discovery is collaborating with atai Life Sciences' (ATAI -1.2%) newly launched platform company Invyxis to discover next-generation therapies for mental health disorders.
  • The goal of the partnership is to establish a pipeline of new chemical entities designed to improve upon current compounds in clinical and preclinical development to treat these disorders.
  • Initial work will focus on designing novel compounds aimed at the serotonin 5-HT2A receptor, followed by other central nervous system targets.
  • Dalriada assumes responsibility for the discovery R&D programs, including the hit identification, hit to lead, and lead optimization stages up to the nomination of the development candidate. Atai will be responsible for the preclinical and clinical development.
