Inflation Fighter ETF to be launched by Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs has just filed a prospectus for the Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (IWIN). IWIN will be an actively managed exchange traded fund that intends to position its portfolio to holdings that are expected to benefit either directly or indirectly from rising prices.

Additionally, IWIN may also invest up to 50% of its net assets in a combination of financial instruments that are economically linked to owning commodities, such as commodity futures contracts in things like precious metals (XAUUSD:CUR), oil (CL1:COM), agricultural products, and more.

Moreover, according to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the fund may also offer crypto-based exposure. The filing states:

"Bitcoin (BTC-USD) commodities exposure will be limited to 20% of its net assets and may be comprised of bitcoin futures contracts… and up to 15% of its net assets in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC)."

Another 10% of its net assets are also eligible to invest in commodity fighting ETFs.

IWIN intends to trade on the New York Stock Exchange and will come with a 0.85% expense ratio.

Inflation continues to swirl around the markets as investors try to grapple with it, and Amplify ETFs looks to offer a solution after hearing Fed Chair Powell state: "Inflation risks are still to the upside. There's a risk it will be prolonged and a risk it will move even higher," in Wednesday's FOMC meeting.