Research indicates Merck cancer drug Keytruda may also treat HIV
Jan. 27, 2022 10:52 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Researchers say that Merck's (MRK +2.4%) blockbuster oncology drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab) may also have an effect against HIV.
- Researchers led by the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle used Keytruda on patients with both cancer and HIV. A problem with patients with HIV on antiretroviral drugs is that the virus can still have latency (hide) inside immune cells.
- Results, published in Science Translational Medicine, found that Keytruda helped to reverse that latency, clearing the hiding HIV from cells.
- "These data are consistent with anti–PD-1 being able to reverse HIV latency in vivo and support the rationale for combining anti–PD-1 with other interventions to reduce the HIV reservoir," the researchers wrote.
- Sharon Lewin, director of the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne, Australia, and who worked on the study, told Reuters that researchers hope Keytruda will "rev up the immune system to kill the HIV infected cells in the way it does with cancer."
- In December, the FDA placed clinical holds on IND applications from Merck for the oral and implant formulations of islatravir for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis.