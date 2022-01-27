ABB strengthens U.S. EV charging business with deal for InCharge Energy

Jan. 27, 2022 10:54 AM ETABB Ltd (ABB)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

ABB subsidary in Krakow city.

yuelan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

ABB (ABB -0.5%) says it acquired a controlling interest in electric vehicle commercial charging infrastructure company InCharge Energy, expanding the company's smart and connected EV charging offering in the North American market; financial terms are not disclosed.

ABB says the deal builds on its 10% initial investment and takes its stake in InCharge to ~60%. InCharge Energy has several master agreements with major commercial fleet operators in the U.S.

"The renewables revolution favors significant growth and expansion of ABB's business, making it a strong buy," Robert Honeywill writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.