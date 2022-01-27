ABB strengthens U.S. EV charging business with deal for InCharge Energy
Jan. 27, 2022 10:54 AM ETABB Ltd (ABB)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
ABB (ABB -0.5%) says it acquired a controlling interest in electric vehicle commercial charging infrastructure company InCharge Energy, expanding the company's smart and connected EV charging offering in the North American market; financial terms are not disclosed.
ABB says the deal builds on its 10% initial investment and takes its stake in InCharge to ~60%. InCharge Energy has several master agreements with major commercial fleet operators in the U.S.
