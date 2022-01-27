ABB (ABB -0.5%) says it acquired a controlling interest in electric vehicle commercial charging infrastructure company InCharge Energy, expanding the company's smart and connected EV charging offering in the North American market; financial terms are not disclosed.

ABB says the deal builds on its 10% initial investment and takes its stake in InCharge to ~60%. InCharge Energy has several master agreements with major commercial fleet operators in the U.S.

"The renewables revolution favors significant growth and expansion of ABB's business, making it a strong buy," Robert Honeywill writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.