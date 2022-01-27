Virgin Orbit to provide launch services for NASA's VADR missions

Jan. 27, 2022 10:55 AM ETVirgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (VORB), VORBWBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Virgin Orbit (VORB +20.6%) shares are trading higher after the company won a fixed-price IDIQ contract from NASA to provide launch services for the agency’s Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated Rideshare (VADR) missions.
  • The contract has a five-year ordering period with a maximum total value of $300M. It will be managed by the NASA's Launch Services Program at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
  • Virgin Orbit has already launched thirteen satellites to space for NASA through programs like the Venture Class Launch Services program and the CubeSat Launch Initiative.
  • The latest contract will leverage commercial satellite launch practices, and together with the flexibility afforded by Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne system enables more efficient launch timelines, mission-tailored orbits, and competitive costs.
  • Two days back, Virgin Orbit stock surged on news that the company had filed a registration statement with the SEC to resell up to 330.3M shares.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.