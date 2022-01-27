Virgin Orbit to provide launch services for NASA's VADR missions
Jan. 27, 2022 10:55 AM ETVirgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (VORB), VORBWBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Virgin Orbit (VORB +20.6%) shares are trading higher after the company won a fixed-price IDIQ contract from NASA to provide launch services for the agency’s Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated Rideshare (VADR) missions.
- The contract has a five-year ordering period with a maximum total value of $300M. It will be managed by the NASA's Launch Services Program at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
- Virgin Orbit has already launched thirteen satellites to space for NASA through programs like the Venture Class Launch Services program and the CubeSat Launch Initiative.
- The latest contract will leverage commercial satellite launch practices, and together with the flexibility afforded by Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne system enables more efficient launch timelines, mission-tailored orbits, and competitive costs.
- Two days back, Virgin Orbit stock surged on news that the company had filed a registration statement with the SEC to resell up to 330.3M shares.