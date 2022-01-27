Galapagos (GLPG +18.6%) ADRs have recorded the biggest intraday gain since March 2019 to reach a six-month high after announcing that Paul Stoffels, former chief scientific officer at Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), will assume duties as the company’s new CEO effective April 01.

Stoffels is set to replace its co-founder, Onno van de Stolpe, who is retiring after 23 years at the helm of the Belgian biotech company.

Meanwhile, Citi analysts led by Andrew Baum have upgraded Galapagos to Buy from Neutral, citing the valuation of its stock. They argue that Galapagos shares are trading at nearly a 40% discount to its net cash as investors await clarity on the new CEO.

Noting the recent ~50% decline in the biotech space, Baum and the team see potential opportunities for the company’s €5B-strong cash pile.

However, they have modest expectations for the upcoming Phase 2 read for AbbVie’s (NYSE:ABBV) cystic fibrosis candidates, for which Galapagos is entitled to potential double-digit royalties. Yet, a compelling risk-reward setup has prompted the team to open a positive catalyst watch on the stock and raise its price target by €10 to €61 per share.

Galapagos ADRs have underperformed the broader market in the past 12 months, as shown in this graph.