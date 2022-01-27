Enduro Metals to acquire 100% of the Newmont Lake Project, Golden Triangle

Jan. 27, 2022 11:04 AM ETEnduro Metals Corporation (ENDMF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Enduro Metals (OTCQB:ENDMF +1.6%) has provided notice to Romios Gold Resources that a final $1M cash payment has been placed in trust, to complete the earn-in of Enduro's 100% Option Agreement on 436km2 of the 653km2 Newmont Lake Project in northwestern British Columbia's Golden Triangle.
  • The remaining 217km2 is already 100% owned by Enduro Metals.
  • This is a major milestone for Enduro Metals that emphasizes the confidence in Newmont Lake's mineral endowment in a top-tier jurisdiction.
  • Enduro anticipates reporting further assay results from the successful 2021 field over the coming weeks, along with plans already underway for the upcoming drilling season.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.