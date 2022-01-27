Enduro Metals to acquire 100% of the Newmont Lake Project, Golden Triangle
Jan. 27, 2022 11:04 AM ETEnduro Metals Corporation (ENDMF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Enduro Metals (OTCQB:ENDMF +1.6%) has provided notice to Romios Gold Resources that a final $1M cash payment has been placed in trust, to complete the earn-in of Enduro's 100% Option Agreement on 436km2 of the 653km2 Newmont Lake Project in northwestern British Columbia's Golden Triangle.
- The remaining 217km2 is already 100% owned by Enduro Metals.
- This is a major milestone for Enduro Metals that emphasizes the confidence in Newmont Lake's mineral endowment in a top-tier jurisdiction.
- Enduro anticipates reporting further assay results from the successful 2021 field over the coming weeks, along with plans already underway for the upcoming drilling season.