ION Geophysical preparing Chapter 11 filing to sell itself - Bloomberg
Jan. 27, 2022 11:12 AM ETION Geophysical Corporation (IO)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
ION Geophysical (IO -12.7%) is preparing a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the next month, Bloomberg reports.
ION is drawing interest from potential buyers and is working to line up a stalking horse bidder, which would set the floor for further offers in bankruptcy, according to the report.
As of the end of Q3, the company had more than $130M of debt, including $20M outstanding under a revolving credit facility.
ION skipped a December 15 interest payment on new bonds, and entered forbearance agreements with creditors to remedy the failure.