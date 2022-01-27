ION Geophysical preparing Chapter 11 filing to sell itself - Bloomberg

Jan. 27, 2022 11:12 AM ETION Geophysical Corporation (IO)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Seismic Vessel

HeliRy/E+ via Getty Images

ION Geophysical (IO -12.7%) is preparing a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the next month, Bloomberg reports.

ION is drawing interest from potential buyers and is working to line up a stalking horse bidder, which would set the floor for further offers in bankruptcy, according to the report.

As of the end of Q3, the company had more than $130M of debt, including $20M outstanding under a revolving credit facility.

ION skipped a December 15 interest payment on new bonds, and entered forbearance agreements with creditors to remedy the failure.

