Alkermes upgraded to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald
Jan. 27, 2022
- Alkermes (ALKS +1.5%) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $32, up from $28.
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brandon Folkes said that in an environment where cost of capital is "looking to trend upwards," he likes Alkermes' business set up given that the company "currently enjoys a strong balance sheet and has capacity in its commercial operation to be the partner of choice for CNS companies deciding whether to self commercialize products or look for an established partner."
- The analyst added that the company's pipeline "remains very underappreciated," and even when a relatively modest probability of success is assigned to the Nemvaleukin Alfa franchise, it represents upside from current share levels.
- Alkermes' Nemvaleukin Alfa has received the U.S. FDA's fast track designations to treat platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and mucosal melanoma.