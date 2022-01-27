Softbank COO Marcelo Claure is said expected to step down - reports

Jan. 27, 2022 11:19 AM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Digital X 2020/21 In Cologne

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure is said to be stepping down, according to a CNBC and Bloomberg reporting.
  • Claure is expected to remain on the Softbank board, according to reporting from CNBC/NYT DealBook's Andrew Ross Sorkin. Claure is said to have clashed with Softbank founder Masayoshi Son over his pay and responsibilities, according to a Bloomberg account.
  • Negotiations with Claure are ongoing and the COO could still decide to stay at Softbank, according to Bloomberg.
  • Softbank shares were down 6.1%.
  • Developing story ...
