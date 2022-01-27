SEC rejects Fidelity’s Spot Bitcoin ETF proposal

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has rejected Fidelity Investment’s application for a spot Bitcoin (BTC-USD) exchange traded fund today as they continue to deny another issuer.

The news does not come as a significant shocker as the SEC has now denied spot Bitcoin ETF filings from SkyBridge Capital, Kryptoin, VanEck, and WisdomTree.

The SEC stated within its disapproval that: “The Commission concludes that BZX has not met its burden under the Exchange Act and the Commission’s Rules of Practice to demonstrate that its proposal is consistent with the requirements of Exchange Act Section 6(b)(5), and in particular, the requirement that the rules of a national securities exchange be “designed to prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices” and “to protect investors and the public interest.”

For market participants that desire exposure to Bitcoin inside of an exchange traded fund wrapper they will have to look towards the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO), Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF), and the VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF) for now.

Daily price action: BTC-USD -1.1%, BITO -1.3%, BTF -1.6%, and XBTF -1%.

A spot bitcoin ETF that will hold actual Bitcoin inside the ETF wrapper will have to wait. Experts believe that ETFs that directly hold Bitcoin will likely come in mid-2022.