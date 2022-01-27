CACI International falls 6% on Q2 earnings miss, trimmed FY22 forecast
Jan. 27, 2022 11:25 AM ETCACIBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- CACI International (NYSE:CACI) slides 6% a day after reporting Q2 earnings that missed Street expectations and providing a more conservative FY22 guidance.
- CACI posted Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $4.39, missing consensus estimate by $0.06, while its revenue of $1.49B (+1.4% Y/Y) missed consensus estimate by $40M.
- In a post-earnings call, CACI said Q2 results were hit by an increase in COVID cases limiting customer engagement, slowing pace of task orders and supply chain challenges.
- CACI also trimmed its FY22 outlook to adjust for continued headwinds, which it said would be short-term and will not impact customer demand or long-term growth opportunities.
- FY22 revenues are expected to be $6.3B-6.4B vs. prior guidance of $6.2B-6.4B.
- FY22 adj. EPS is expected to be $18.14-18.57 vs. prior forecast of $18-18.83.
- CACI stock has gained 5% in the past 1 year.