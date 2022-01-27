Avnet gains 7% on FQ2 earnings beat, strong Q3 guidance

Jan. 27, 2022

  • The electronics component distributor’s Avnet (AVT +6.6%) after reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2022 results and impressive guidance for the third quarter.
  • Revenues climbed 25.6% Y/Y and 5% sequentially to $5.87B. On a constant currency basis, sales increased 27.4% Y/Y and 6.1% Q/Q. The top line also surpassed the consensus estimate of $5.59B.
  • Segment and Geographical Revenue: Electronic Components were up 24.9% Y/Y to $5.42B; Farnell of $440.9M climbed 35.3% Y/Y; Revenues from America increased 26.3% Y/Y; Sales from the EMEA and Asia regions jumped 36.7% and 18.6% Y/Y, respectively.
  • Reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.51/share, which surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.27 compared with $0.48 in the prior year.
  • Gross margin expanded 120 basis points to 12.2%.
  • Adjusted operating income came in at $215.5M, soaring 170.7% Y/Y. Adjusted operating margin came in at 3.7%, up 197 bps.
  • It’s quarterly results benefited from a strong demand environment for its products as well as the company’s continued investments in e-commerce and expanding customer relationships. Robust sales in the EMEA boosted revenues in the reported quarter.
  • As of Jan 1, 2022, Avnet had cash and cash equivalents of $167.8M compared with $299.1M recorded at the end of the previous quarter.
  • Q3 Fiscal 2022 Guidance: The company estimates FQ3 revenues in the range of $5.4-$5.8 billion, which is higher than the consensus estimate of $5.54B at the midpoint. Non-GAAP earnings for the current quarter are anticipated in the range of $1.45-$1.55 per share, higher than the consensus of $1.26 at the midpoint.
  • Previously, Avnet Non-GAAP EPS of $1.51 beats by $0.24, revenue of $5.87B beats by $280M.
