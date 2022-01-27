MACOM Technology dips 7% despite a surge in FQ1 gross margin
Jan. 27, 2022
- MACOM Technology (MTSI -7.8%) witnesses a 7.5% surge in FQ1 revenue to $148.5M, beats consensus by $0.63M.
- Gross margin was 59.0%, compared to 54.0% last year.
- Adjusted gross margin was 61.4%, compared to 57.5% prior.
- Operating income was $27.1M, compared to operating income of $12.1M prior.
- Adjusted operating income was $49M, or 30.7% of revenue, compared to $37.8M, or 25.4% of revenue.
- Outlook: For FQ2 ending April 1, 2022, company expects revenue range of $161M-165M; Adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 60.0-62.0%, and adjusted EPS of $0.64 and $0.68.
- During the quarter, 'Macom transfers equity interest in Ampere for $127.7M'
