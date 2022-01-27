Genius Sports trades higher after fresh guidance impresses B. Riley

B. Riley Securities weighs in on the guidance update from Genius Sports Limited (GENI) that was part of the investor day event today.

Analyst David Bain and team believe today's business review from GENI should provide "much-needed transparency" to GENI's business lines and projected margin ramp. The firm has a favorable view on GENI shares in the near term after the above-consensus EBITDA guide of $15M vs. $4.8 consensus. The relatively narrow range of guidance is also positive as it is seen demonstrating strong visibility for business lines.

Looking ahead, B. Riley continues to see sports data at the heart of online sports content as real-time betting volume picks up. The procurement of official data is said to offer a "scarce, sticky, immersive" monetary opportunity across the entire sports betting landscape. The GENI business review showcased the company's technology, diversification and relationships in the sports ecosystem even as competition increases with Sportradar (NASDAQ:SRAD) in the mix.

B Riley keeps a Buy rating on Genisu Sports and price target of $23 vs. the current share price of $6.35.

Genius Sports was on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week with a share price move anticipated.