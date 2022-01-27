Upstart shares slide as Atlantic lowers price target amid broader growth stock slump

  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares dip as much as 5% intra-day as Atlantic analyst Simon Clinch lowers his price target on the stock to $170 per share, which still implies nearly 80% upside from Wednesday's close.
  • The price target adjustment reflects "a potentially new backdrop of hostility towards growth stock multiples," Clinch writes in a note to clients. Still, the analyst reiterates his Overweight rating on UPST given potential upside to EBITDA from its auto segment.
  • What was a nearly $400 per share stock in mid-October is now trading at sub $100, a more than 75% swoon in less than a year. Meanwhile, Clinch thinks UPST could possibly rebound beyond $300 per share.
  • YTD, the ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund (NYSEARCA:ARKK), which is seen as a proxy for growth-oriented stocks, falls 27% as speculators rotate out of riskier assets. Aside from UPST, fintech stocks such as LendingClub (NYSE:LC), SOS (NYSE:SOS), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Block (NYSE:SQ) shed a large chunk of last year's gains since the start of 2022.
  • Atlantic's Overweight rating diverges from the Hold Quant Rating, with the best factor grade in Growth, the worst in valuation.
  • Earlier this week, Corning Credit Union selected Upstart's AI lending platform.
