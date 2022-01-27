(NYSE: CVX deflated prices, and now bumping the dividend more than expected. Shareholders are being reward with an all-time high share price, as the stock rallies 3%+ in morning trading. Chevronhas stood out as a well-managed business throughout the pandemic, reducing capital expenditures, acquiring assets at the lows, buying-back stock at

Chevron was planning to invest $20.0b in the business during 2020, before news of the pandemic hit; management quickly pivoted and sustained the business on only $13.5b of capital in 2020.

Management used the savings to capitalize on market conditions, buying Noble for ~$10/s, after the company's stock had traded over $25 only months earlier.

In Q2 2021 Chevron began buying back stock, with the announcement coming as Chevron shares traded in the low 90s; unlike most majors, Chevron's share count is lower today than at the end of the last cycle in 2014.

Finally, Chevron bumped its dividend 6%, and now provides investors with a ~4.3% yield.

The last seven years of low oil prices, and particularly the last two, have seen quality management teams take advantage of market conditions to improve their businesses. Chevron and crowd favorite Canadian Natural (NYSE:CNQ) most among them. Both Company's shareholders have been rewarded with all-time high share prices. As the industry moves into what appears to be another cycle in commodity prices, it will be interesting to see how CEO's at Chevron and CNQ proceed.