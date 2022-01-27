MKS Instruments stock down as outlook below consensus mark exhibits supply chain disruptions

Jan. 27, 2022 11:35 AM ETMKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

MKS Instruments headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

MKS Instruments (MKSI -8.9%) down despite Q4 beat as it's outlook for Q1 fell short of consensus.

The company saw revenue growth of 16% and bottom-line expansion of 29% for the quarter.

Based on current business levels and certain supply chain constraints and excluding any contribution from Atotech Limited, the company expects Q1 revenue of $750M, plus or minus $30M vs. consensus of $789.12M and adjusted EPS of $2.57, plus or minus $0.25 vs. consensus of $2.89.

The company expects the pending acquisition of Atotech to further accelerate cash generation capability.

