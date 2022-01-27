Despite beating consensus revenue estimates with its Q2 financials for fiscal 2022, Accuray (ARAY -15.8%) shares are trading at the lowest level in six months after the management cited headwinds created by supply chain issues and COVID-19.

The revenue jumped ~19% YoY to $116.3M driven by a ~13% increase in gross orders that stood at $85.4M. However, the GAAP net income dropped to $0.2M from $4.8M in the prior-year quarter while adj. EBITDA dropped nearly 50% to $6.8M.

Despite the strong demand and momentum in topline, the financials “also highlighted global supply chain challenges and operational headwinds created by the Covid environment,” CEO Joshua Levine remarked.

However, Accuray, a maker of radiotherapy systems for cancer, raised its upper end of the revenue guidance for fiscal 2022 to $420M – $430M from $420M – $427M and lowered the forecast for adj. EBITDA to $15M – $20M from $33M – $35M.

At the earnings call, CEO Levine downplayed a significant COVID-driven impact on demand, noting that the effect varied across markets.

“I think that that the Omicron variant has created some labor tightening and labor shortages in hospitals, but we have not seen any real significant headwind here as it relates to lack of access to institutions, our ability to get the equipment installed on customer timing requirements,” he said.