Schlumberger (SLB -1.6%) says its primary customer in Mexico - believed to be highly indebted state-run oil company Pemex - is late making ~$500M in payments as of year-end 2021, according to a new 10-K filing.

Schlumberger says receivables from the unnamed customer are not in dispute, and it has not historically faced any material writeoffs due to uncollectible accounts receivables from the customer.

Pemex, whose financial debt totaled $113B at the end of Q3, has run up debt to providers from time to time in recent years, but it has said it is capable of meeting its financial commitments.

Last week, Schlumberger reported better than forecast Q4 earnings and revenues, and said it plans to raise planned capex in 2022 to $1.9B-$2B from $1.7B in 2021.