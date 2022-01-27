Teradyne down 27% as first quarter guidance fall short of consensus: Q4 Earnings
Jan. 27, 2022 11:52 AM ETTeradyne, Inc. (TER)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Teradyne (TER -27.5%) plummets after the company initiated its Q1 2022 guidance sharply below the consensus mark in its fourth quarter earnings report.
- The semiconductor equipment company said it expects its 1Q22 revenue to range between $700-$770M vs. consensus of $879.16 million.
- GAAP EPS is expected to be $0.71 - $0.93; Non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $0.76 - $0.98 vs. consensus of $1.30.
- "In 2022, we expect a slower technology transition in one of our major end markets to result in lower System-on-a Chip test demand for Teradyne before accelerating again during the ramp of 3nm production in 2023," said CEO and President Mark Jagiela.
- Q4 Results Highlights: The company closed its FY21 last quarter at positive note with revenue of $885M (+16.6% Y/Y) beating consensus by $16.03M. Universal Robots revenue up 22% Y/Y; MiR revenue up 46% Y/Y.
- The company also expects to repurchase a minimum of $750 million of its common stock in 2022.
- GAAP EPS of $1.29. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.37 beats by $0.08.
- Teradyne declares $0.11/share quarterly dividend, 10% increase from prior dividend of $0.10.
- "Both our test and industrial automation businesses delivered another quarter of double-digit revenue growth compared with the year ago period," said Jagiela. "2021 was a remarkable year for Teradyne as we increased annual sales by 19% and grew non-GAAP earnings per share by 29%, capping a five year stretch where revenue and earnings grew at an annual compounded rate of 16% and 32% respectively."