Autoliv Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 27, 2022 12:07 PM ETAutoliv, Inc. (ALV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (-47.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.2B (-12.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALV has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward.