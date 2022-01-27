Weyerhaeuser Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 27, 2022 12:07 PM ETWeyerhaeuser Company (WY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.17B (+5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.