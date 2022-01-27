Cue data on head and neck cancer candidate doesn't impress investors; shares down 26%

Jan. 27, 2022 12:11 PM ETCue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Playing pool

Jared_Sislin_Photography/iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.