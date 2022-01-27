Cue data on head and neck cancer candidate doesn't impress investors; shares down 26%
Jan. 27, 2022 12:11 PM ETCue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Investors were not impressed with data presented after the closing bell yesterday on Cue Biopharma's (CUE -26.5%) combination treatment for head and neck cancer and the stock is taking a beating today.
- Data showed that CUE-101 in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) led to partial responses in two out of four patients, though one of those responses was unconfirmed.
- Before today's drop, Cue shares were down more than 6% year to date.
- CUE-101 is also under evaluation as a monotherapy for head and neck cancer.