GasLog Partners sinks 6% on huge quarterly losses
Jan. 27, 2022 12:13 PM ETGasLog Partners LP (GLOP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- GasLog Partners (GLOP -6.2%) shares have plunged after the company failed to meet analysts estimates with its Q4 earnings.
- Revenue grew 4% Y/Y to $88.17M, missing estimates by 0.88M. The increase was attributed to the improved performance of the firm's spot fleet, in line with the ongoing improvement of the LNG shipping market observed in 2021 and its short-term charters.
- However, the LNG carrier operator incurred a loss of -$70.78M in the quarter, compared to a $22.61M profit in the year ago quarter. The decline was attributed to an increase in impairment loss of $98.9M ($104M recognized in Q421, compared to $5.1M recognized in Q420).
- The impairment loss was recognized on the book values of the five steam turbine propulsion vessels of the Partnership, built in 2006 and 2007.
- Adjusted profit came at $30.7M (+18% Y/Y), while adj. EBITDA increased 9% Y/Y to $64.2M.
- The company ended the year with $145.5M of cash and cash equivalents.