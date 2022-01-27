Silicon Motion Technology plummets despite beating estimates for Q4
Jan. 27, 2022 12:19 PM ETSIMOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO -6.8%) reports Q4 revenue increase by 84% Y/Y to $264.4M, achieving all-time records for revenue and earnings per share.
- The Co. is able to create significant incremental value throughout the year by optimizing its limited foundry wafer supply, which led to solid consecutive sequential quarterly revenue and earnings growth and very strong full year operating results.
- In Dec. 7, 2021, the Board of Directors had authorized a new program for the Co. to repurchase up to $200M of ADSs over a 6-month period.
- Increased annual dividend by 43% to $2.00 per ADS.
- Q1 2022 Outlook: Revenue Non-GAAP $225m to $238m (consensus of $247.16M), -15% to -10% Q/Q +23% to 30% Y/Y, Gross margin 49.5% to 51.5%, Operating margin 27.5% to 29.5%.
- 2022 Outlook: Revenue Non-GAAP $1,110m to $1,200m (consensus of $1.06B), +20% to 30% Y/Y, Gross margin 49.0% to 51.0%, Operating margin 29.0% to 31.0%.
