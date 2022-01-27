Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY) says overall Q4 production came in broadly flat compared to the year-ago quarter, while forecasting this year's copper output will increase significantly, driven by its new Quellaveco mine in Peru.

Q4 copper output fell 4% Y/Y to 167K metric tons, "mitigating the ongoing water challenges from the severe drought conditions," while full-year production was flat at 647K mt and missing guidance of 650K-660K mt.

Q4 platinum group metals operations more than doubled refined production, resulting in record full-year refined production of 5.1M oz.

Q4 iron ore production fell 7% to 15.1M mt, due to unplanned maintenance at its Minas-Rio mine in Brazil, but rose 3% for the year at 63.8M mt.

Q4 rough diamond production jumped 15%, principally from Jwaneng in Botswana as well as in Namibia, "reflecting planned higher production in response to strong consumer demand."

For FY 2022, Anglo expects to produce 680K-760K mt of copper, with the Quellaveco mine seen contributing 120K-160 mt; the company also forecasts 2022 production of 30M-33M diamond carats, 4.1M-4.5M oz. of platinum group metals, 63M-67M mt of iron ore, 20M-22M mt of metallurgical coal, and 40K-42K mt of nickel.

