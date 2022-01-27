Preclinical study suggests potential use of Genprex ONCOPREX in colon cancer
Jan. 27, 2022 12:32 PM ETGenprex, Inc. (GNPX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Genprex (GNPX +1.5%) said its collaborators published positive preclinical data for the use of its ONCOPREX Nanoparticle Delivery System to deliver a FAS DNA plasmid to treat metastatic colorectal cancer.
- The company said the preclinical study, which was published in the journal Cancers, found that tumor selective ONCOPREX nanoparticles carrying FAS DNA plasmids suppress human colon tumor growth in vivo in mouse models, suggesting that this may be an effective therapy for human colorectal cancer.
- The company said the ONCOPREX Nanoparticle Delivery System is designed to deliver tumor suppressor genes, which are encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles.
- "These positive preclinical data validate that the ONCOPREX Nanoparticle Delivery System can be used to deliver tumor suppressor genes other than TUSC2, which we are using in lung cancer studies with REQORSA, to address multiple types of cancer," said Genprex Chief Medical Officer Mark Berger.