Booz Allen FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 27, 2022 12:32 PM ETBooz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Booz Allen (NYSE:BAH) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Friday, January 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.13B (+12.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BAH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.