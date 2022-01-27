LyondellBasell Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 27, 2022 12:33 PM ETLyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.86 (+76.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.18B (+53.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LYB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.