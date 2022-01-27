Colgate-Palmolive Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 27, 2022 12:34 PM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.42B (+2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.