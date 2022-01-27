V.F. Corp Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
- V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, January 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (+31.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.61B (+21.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VFC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.