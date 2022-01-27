Church & Dwight Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 27, 2022 12:36 PM ETChurch & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+13.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.35B (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward.