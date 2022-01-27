Will Phillips 66 see its refining business rebound in Q4?

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, Jan. 28, before market open. The consensus EPS estimate is $1.95 (vs. -$1.16 in the year-ago period) and the consensus revenue estimate is $27.11B (+61.7% Y/Y).

PSX had reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $3.18, which beat Street estimate by $1.26.

Its refining business has posted losses in the past 3 quarters, but it may recover slightly in Q4, with utilization rates inching up as the worst of the pandemic is over.

Earlier this month, CEO Greg Garland noted that Q4 refining margins were almost approaching mid-cycle, but remained seasonally lower than Q3. He noted that the chemical business outperformed in 2021 on lower margins.

In its investor update in Nov., PSX forecast Q4 utilization rates:

Garland also said share repurchases would likely happen in 2022 amid improved cash generation and lower debt levels. PSX expects to return to its target of $12B in pre-COVID debt levels over the next 2 years.

Commentary on PSX's Alliance refinery in Louisiana, which was significantly damaged by Hurricane Ida, will be of interest as the firm has been looking to either convert or sell the plant. As per a recent Reuters report, Marathon Petroleum is mulling converting the refinery into a renewable fuel plant.

Earlier this week, SA contributor Valuentum wrote “Phillips 66's Recovering Financial Performance Could Lead To Sizable Dividend Growth”, rating the stock at Hold.

PSX stock, which rose 19% in the past one year, has underperformed the S&P 500 Energy index.

Over the last 2 years, PSX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.