Gentex Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 27, 2022 12:39 PM ETGentex Corporation (GNTX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-41.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $417.52M (-21.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GNTX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.