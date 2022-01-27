Inotiv completes purchase of primate quarantine facility
Jan. 27, 2022 12:40 PM ETInotiv, Inc. (NOTV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) has completed the purchase of Orient BioResource Center (OBRC), a primate quarantine and holding facility near Alice, Texas.
- The transaction consideration was $51.3M, including $28.3M in cash and 677,339 Inotiv common shares worth $23M.
- The facility was acquired from Orient Bio, a South Korean preclinical contract research organization and animal model supplier. Inotiv is a contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development.
- Jim Harkness, Inotiv's Chief Operating Officer for Research Models and Services, said: "Inotiv acquired our primate facility in Alice, Texas, in November of 2021, and that facility has been a leader in primate welfare and supply for decades. Our clients have consistently asked us to build the scale and services necessary to meet their needs. We believe the acquisition of OBRC’s Alice, Texas, facility, and its proximity to our existing facility, will accelerate growth, provide scale, and ensure that client needs are met with the highest level of animal welfare."