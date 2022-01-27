Elon Musk is in agreement with ARK Invest when it comes to autonomous vehicles

Electronic Car Maker Telsa Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Elon Musk is in agreement with ARK Invest when it comes to autonomous vehicles as he responded to a thread of tweets put out by ARK Invest analyst Tasha Keeney.
  • Keeney stated: “Autonomous cars: we think this could be the most impactful innovation in history. Autonomous ride-hail could add roughly $26 trillion to global GDP by 2030.”
  • In response, Musk tweeted out: “Sounds about right for autonomous cars. Optimus will greatly exceed this. The economy will be as big as people want it to be. There will be no scarcity, except that which is artificially created.”
  • See the entire Twitter thread.
  • ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) is one of ARK’s ETFs that looks to capitalize on the autonomous driving space. ARKQ has a top-weighted position in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) at 10.79%.
  • Daily price action: TSLA -7.8% and ARKQ -2.8%.
  • Tesla trades lower after its earnings topper is offset in part by a warning that supply chain issues will linger in 2022.
