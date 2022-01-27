Orpea SA (OTCPK:ORPEF -15.2%) (OTC:ORRRY) is trading sharply lower after the French government summoned its CEO on allegations that the French care home operator mistreated its elderly residents in a bid to save costs.

The journalist Victor Castanet has recorded the findings in an upcoming book titled "Les Fossoyeurs" (The Gravediggers), noting that the company’s efforts to reduce costs led its elderly occupants in nearly 370 nursing homes across France to be treated poorly. The author also alleged that Orpea tried to bribe him to stop his work.

On Tuesday, Brigitte Bourguignon, French minister overseeing elderly policy, tweeted that she would summon Orpea CEO “as soon as possible” to discuss the charges. On Wednesday, after a cabinet meeting, government spokesman Gabriel Attal called for sanctions “with the greatest severity” if the charges against the company were proven.

Orpea shares crashed early this week after French newspaper Le Monde published the extracts from the book on Monday. After rejecting the allegations initially, the company’s board has obtained the services of two consulting firms for an independent probe on the charges. It has pledged to disclose the findings to regulators, The Financial Times reported.

See how Orpea has performed over the past six months compared to its U.S. rivals.