Hot Stocks: BX, LEVI, MO rally on earnings news; SAP drops

Jan. 27, 2022 1:01 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)LEVI, MO, SAPBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

Corporate results remained the key driver for single-stock stories in Thursday's midday action. This included earnings-inspired rallies in Blackstone (NYSE:BX), Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) and Altria (NYSE:MO).

Meanwhile, SAP (NYSE:SAP) lost ground during the session, dragged down by quarterly results and a noteworthy fintech acquisition.

Gainers

Blackstone (BX) jumped about 8% in midday trading after announcing Q4 earnings that topped analysts' expectations. The alternative investment management company noted that its assets under management rose 42% compared to the previous year.

Earnings news also gave a lift to Levi Strauss (LEVI). Shares of jeans and clothing maker posted an 11% midday rally on Street-topping earnings for its latest quarter. The company also gave an upbeat forecast for the full year.

Altria (MO) got a midday bump in response to its quarterly results as well. The company edged by projections for both earnings and revenue, while predicting adjusted earnings growth of 4%-7% for 2022. The stock advanced 2% on the news.

Decliners

Quarterly results and a high-profile fintech acquisition sent SAP (SAP) lower in midday action. Shares dropped nearly 7% on the news.

The company reported a massive decline in its bottom-line, with Q4 operating profit falling 45% from last year despite a 6% rise in total revenue and a 28% jump in cloud revenue. SAP also announced a deal to acquire a majority stake in Taulia, a U.S.-based fintech specializing in working capital management solutions.

For more on the day's biggest winners and losers, head over to SA's On The Move section.

