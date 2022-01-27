Textron (TXT -5.8%) shares sink to six-month lows after missing Q4 earnings estimates as revenues fell 9% Y/Y to $3.32B, as labor shortages and supply chain slowdowns restricted deliveries in the quarter.

Textron also issued downside guidance for FY 2022, seeing EPS of $3.80-$4.00, below $4.05 analyst consensus, while raising revenue guidance to $13.3B, but still below $13.65B consensus.

The company estimates FY 2022 net cash from continuing operations of $1.1B-$1.2B, and manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions of $700M-$800M.

Q4 sales by segment: Textron's Aviation unit - which makes Cessna jets - -13% Y/Y to $1.36B, Bell -1.5% to $858M, Industrial -10% to $781M, Systems -12% to $313M.

Textron Aviation delivered 46 jets in Q4, down from 61 in the year-ago quarter, and 43 commercial turboprops, down from 61 last year, but segment profit rose to $137M from $108M a year ago, largely due to favorable pricing; Aviation backlog at the end of Q4 was $4.1B.