LendingClub stock plunges after 2022 profit guide disappoints

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) dives 29% after the online lender issued softer-than-expected guidance for 2022 profit.

The company sees 2022 GAAP net income of $130M-150M, short of the average estimate of ~$175M. Furthermore, the outlook points to a slower pace of growth for the top line.

For the year, LendingClub (LC) expects total loan originations of ~$13B and is no longer providing quarterly expectations for originations. That represents ~25% increase from 2021's level, slower than the 139% jump the company saw between 2021 and 2020.

"While originations are important, they are no longer the sole driver of our quarterly revenue," said CFO Tom Casey during the company's Q4 earnings call.

2021 revenue of $818.6M more than doubled from 2020's $318.1M. The company's guidance for 2022 expects a 34-46% increase from last year's total revenue.

Much of 2021's origination growth came from subprime and near-prime, explains CEO Scott Sanborn during the earnings call. However, the company is focusing on resuming growth "back into our core prime customer base. That market, we do anticipate to grow, but it is lagging," he said.

Over the past month, LendingClub (LC) stock drops even more than other online lenders, Rocket (NYSE:RKT) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), as seen in the graph below.

