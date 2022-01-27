Healthcare Trust ticks higher after CNBC commentator highlights bullish options
Jan. 27, 2022 1:22 PM ETHealthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA), which announced in November it was evaluating alternatives, ticked higher, now up about 1.9%, partly after a CNBC commentator highlighted bullish options.
- CNBC commentator Pete Najarian highlighted bullish options in HTA.
- "I see a big roll going on where they are selling February $32.50," Najarian said on the business network. "They are going out and buying the March $37.50 calls, about 5,000 of those for about 35 cents. The stocks going to have to make a pretty big move, but I think it can."
- Healthcare Trust said it was exploring options, including a potential sale, in November after including a potential sale, after activist Elliott Management has been pressuring the company to sell itself since at at least October.
- Yesterday, Healthcare Trust (HTA) was listed among one of the most likely companies to be acquired this year, according to a Bloomberg survey.