Healthcare Trust ticks higher after CNBC commentator highlights bullish options

single word reit (real estate investment trust) on yellow color background

May Lim/iStock via Getty Images

  • Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA), which announced in November it was evaluating alternatives, ticked higher, now up about 1.9%, partly after a CNBC commentator highlighted bullish options.
  • CNBC commentator Pete Najarian highlighted bullish options in HTA.
  • "I see a big roll going on where they are selling February $32.50," Najarian said on the business network. "They are going out and buying the March $37.50 calls, about 5,000 of those for about 35 cents. The stocks going to have to make a pretty big move, but I think it can."
  • Healthcare Trust said it was exploring options, including a potential sale, in November after including a potential sale, after activist Elliott Management has been pressuring the company to sell itself since at at least October.
  • Yesterday, Healthcare Trust (HTA) was listed among one of the most likely companies to be acquired this year, according to a Bloomberg survey.
