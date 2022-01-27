Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.26 (+6.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.22B (+18.0% Y/Y).

Quick look at the company's profitability metrics in light of its peers:

Q4 started with a backlog of $20.6B which was up $2.2B sequentially and $7.2B on Y/Y basis. Read more here.

Yesterday, Teck Resources launched an agreement with Caterpillar for deploying 30 of CAT's zero-emission large haul trucks at Teck's mining operations.

Supply chain headwinds, labor constraints currently faced by the industry, and inflated costs for raw materials (particularly steel) and freight services are likely to have weighed on the company’s margins in the quarter to be reported.

In the last week of December, UBS cyclicals analyst remained bullish on CAT along with 13 other stocks despite the above stated factors hampering.

However, Caterpillar's ongoing cost control measures and restructuring actions are likely to have balanced the headwinds.

Over the last 2 years, CAT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward.