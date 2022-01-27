Apparel stocks gain after Levi Strauss starts off earnings season with a strong report

Jan. 27, 2022 1:34 PM ET

Business arrow increase of success graph and growth stock market earnings financial on profit income background with diagram chart investment.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Select apparel stocks are having a strong day after Levi Strauss (LEVI +10.0%) reported better-than-anticipated earnings and raised overall confidence that inflation costs can be offset through sales leverage and pricing.

Notable gainers from the apparel manufacturing sector include Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) +5.44%, Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) +1.65%, Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) +1.55%. Advancers from the apparel retail store sector include Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) +4.44%, G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) +1.95%, Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) +1.75%, American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) +1.50% and Genesco (NYSE:GCO) +1.49%.

Wells Fargo says the Levi Strauss report showed that consumer spending backdrop is strong both in the U.S. and around the world. LEVI is seen clawing back some of its lost multiple from the last few months when the PE fell to 13X from 18X, especially as value stocks look more attractive to investors.

Dig further into Levi Strauss' earnings report.

