Fox News International expands on Roku platform
Jan. 27, 2022 1:44 PM ETFox Corporation (FOXA), ROKUFOXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Fox News International, the global streaming service from Fox News (FOX +0.2%, FOXA +0.3%), is expanding distribution on Roku (ROKU +0.9%).
- The service will see increased reach across Chile, Costa Rica, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Panama and the UK starting Jan. 31, it says.
- It offers live streams of Fox News and Fox Business along with on-demand programs for $6.99/month. The service is available in 37 countries worldwide and recorded double-digit quarter-over-quarter growth in all engagement metrics last quarter.
- In other Roku news, a new study says Canadian consumers streamed more on Roku than on any other TV platform. The Hypothesis Group says that Roku topped other services based on hours streamed - and that streaming is big in Canada, with four out of five Canadians classifying themselves as TV streamers.
- Roku recently came in for a mention in Goldman Sachs' non-profitable tech index.