JetBlue is higher after guiding for return to profitability in Q2

JetBlue Airway Corporation (JBLU +1.9%) trades higher after the airline company tops expectations with its Q4 earnings report and says it anticipates a return to profitability in the second quarter of this year. The profitability timeline is similar to that of major airline peers.

JBLU says it is confident that it is on a path to sequential pre-tax margin improvement with sustained profitability in the spring and beyond. Despite higher costs, JBLU see generating higher operating leverage as revenue ramps up and the unit cost performance improves.

CEO outlook: "I firmly believe that 2022 will prove to be a transformational year for JetBlue's structural profitability, as we look to restore our earnings power and create value for our stakeholders. And we plan to achieve this by pulling meaningful commercial levers, keeping our relentless focus on costs, and maintaining our measured approach to capital allocation."

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) is still at Hold, but it ranks higher than Spirit Airlines, SkyWest, Alaska Air, Allegiant Travel and Hawaiian Holdings.