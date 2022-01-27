ALX Oncology gastric cancer candidate granted Orphan Drug Designation
Jan. 27, 2022 1:50 PM ETALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO)LLYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A CD47-binding, fusion protein under development from ALX Oncology (ALXO +0.5%) has been granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation for gastric cancer and gastro-esophageal junction cancer.
- The full generic name of the candidate is a CD47-binding, fusion protein containing a high affinity engineered D1 domain of human signal regulatory protein alpha (SIRPalpha) variant 1 (v1) genetically linked to a modified and inactive Fc domain of human IgG.
- The company's lead candidate is evorpacept (ALX148) which blocks the CD47 checkpoint pathway.
- For gastric cancer and gastro-esophageal junction cancer, the company is examining the candidate in several combinations, including a partnership with Eli Lilly (LLY -0.4%).
- Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Ian Henrich considers ALX Oncology a buy.