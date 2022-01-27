Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.13 (+31400.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $45.22B (+79.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CVX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.

Shares rose 1.21% on Oct 29, after Chevron reported its Q3 results. The energy corporation generated adj. EPS of $2.96 on revenue of $44.71B, both topping analysts estimates. Q3 profit of $6.11B was the firm's highest reported earnings in more than eight years.

Chevron's stock rallied to an all-time high on January 27, ahead of its Q4 results. It was able to quickly pivot away from heavy capex plans in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic struck. This, along with a combination of buying assets at lows, buying back stock at deflated prices and bumping up the dividend, has driven up investor gains.

After tightening its pursestrings in 2020, Chevron released a $15B capex budget for FY22, at the low end of its its $15B-$17B guidance range and up 20% from 2021. This includes $8B in its upstream business, towards currently producing assets and development at its Permian Basin.

A price return comparison of Chevron's stock against peers:

An EIA report in November suggested that Permian Basin production would hit a record 4.95M bbl/day in December as the top U.S. shale field leads the recovery in domestic output.

Chevron was also the biggest spender at a November federal auction of oil leases in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, spending $47M. The auction saw more than 300 drilling blocks spanning 1.7M acres of federal waters leased.

UBS raised the oil giant's shares to Buy in the same month, citing higher oil price forecasts and "continuing high quality dividend and share buybacks".

More recently, Piper Sandler highlighted its expectations of a multi-year bull market in oil and refining markets as the global economy emerges from the pandemic, with Chevron and other integrated names set to benefit from it.